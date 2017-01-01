Now in its fifth year, the Best of the Boro program has grown to be a coveted award for Queens’s best businesses. Hundreds of businesses are nominated and thousands of the public vote each year. There will only be one first place winner in each category crowned BEST OF THE BORO.
The exposure of Best of the Boro is enormous for the businesses involved. Schneps Communications, publisher of QNS.com, The Queens Courier, Courier Sun, Ridgewood Times, Times Newsweekly, BORO Magazine, LIC Courier Magazine and several other local outlets utilizes all of their media assets to promote the Program including the nomination period, voting round and listing of all the winners.
Each business that wins gets the right to utilize the “Best Of” logo/mark that is promoted in a tremendous amount of marketing including plaques, banners, print advertisements, digital marketing, social media marketing, outdoor advertising, email signatures, business cards and so much more.
Recognition means the world to the winners, and along with that distinction comes a great deal of pride. The Best of the Boro’s impact is undeniable—it touches hearts and changes lives with these unique and distinguished marks of excellence.
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Step 1: Nominate
Your favorite has to be in it to win it! The nomination period is open from January 30 through April 7.
Step 2: Vote
The top 10-15 nominees advance to the official ballot and voting runs April 24 through July 21.
Step 3: Winners Announced
Each category has one local winner, and where applicable one national winner, determined by the most votes and announced end of September.