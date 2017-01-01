Now in its fifth year, the Best of the Boro program has grown to be a coveted award for Queens’s best businesses. Hundreds of businesses are nominated and thousands of the public vote each year. There will only be one first place winner in each category crowned BEST OF THE BORO.

The exposure of Best of the Boro is enormous for the businesses involved. Schneps Communications, publisher of QNS.com, The Queens Courier, Courier Sun, Ridgewood Times, Times Newsweekly, BORO Magazine, LIC Courier Magazine and several other local outlets utilizes all of their media assets to promote the Program including the nomination period, voting round and listing of all the winners.